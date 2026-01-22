There must be some rough handshaking going on in Davos.

Several images circulating on social media on Thursday show intense bruising on President Donald Trump’s hands as new questions erupt over his health.

The photos, taken by Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla and AFP’s Fabrice Coffrini, at the president’s Board of Peace charter signing, were shared Thursday by liberal clipper Aaron Rupar.

As Rupar noted, “Trump’s *left* hand — not the one that is usually disfigured — now has a large bruise and is discolored.”

Trump's *left* hand — not the one that is usually disfigured — now has a large bruise and is discolored These pictures are from today in Davos and are via Chip Somodevilla (Getty) and Fabrice Coffrini (AFP) pic.twitter.com/FRp4RdITSp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

The Drudge Report splashed one of the images at the top of the site Thursday with the headline: “President’s Chronic Health Issue on Full Display at Davos…”

The Trump administration has spent months trying to quell chatter about his health. At one point in July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the bruising to “frequent” handshaking as the president met with world leaders.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Leavitt said at the time. “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health.”

