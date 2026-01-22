Trump Signs Board of Peace Charter, Vowing to ‘End’ Hamas If It Doesn’t Disarm

President Donald Trump signed his Board of Peace charter on the global stage at Davos on Thursday, vowing to “stop generations of hatred and bloodshed” in the Middle East, and “forge a beautiful, everlasting, and glorious peace” for the world.

Appearing at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the president presented the initiative as the centerpiece of his administration’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s post-war governance, reconstruction, and long-term stability.

The Board of Peace, he said, would oversee Gaza’s transition “from conflict to peace and development” while mobilizing international resources and enforcing accountability.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Trump made clear that the plan rests on the complete dismantling of Hamas’s military capacity.

Many have said that if Hamas doesn’t do what they promised they would do, and I think they probably will, but they were born with rifles in their hands, literally born the first day they had a rifle put into their hands, but they have to give up their weapons. And if they don’t do that, it’s going to be the end of them. But many countries have told me ‘we want to go in and do it’ and they really aren’t countries that you traditionally think of as being involved in that.

He went on to tout his success in ending wars around the world while also pointing to military actions against Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the recent operation to arrest Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

He then pointed out the many leaders on stage, who had signed on to the Board of Peace, were from countries where he claimed to have resolved conflicts. Around 35 world leaders have already committed to join from roughly 50 invitations sent out. Trump joked as he retold how he had been asked to serve as president of the board:

It’s my enormous honor to serve as its chairman. I was very honored when they asked me to do it. We had an idea to do it, and then they came. They said, ‘Would you be the chairman?’ But I take it very seriously. We have a great group of people and incredible young people that are leading it from within. It’s running beautifully, started already. And every country, just about every country wants to be a part of it. And we just sent out the letters a couple of days ago, and these are just the countries that are here. They happen to be in Davos. So we said we’d be honored if you wanted to join us up on the stage. And it’s really great. All friends of mine, I think. Let me see. Yeah. Every one of them is a friend of mine. A couple, let’s see, I like a couple, a couple I don’t like. No I like actually this group, I like every single one of them. Can you believe it? Usually I have about 2 or 3 that I can’t stand. Usually I have 2 or 3 that I don’t like. I don’t find them up here. I like every one of these people. Know they’re great people. They’re great leaders.

The initiative, first floated in October 2025, received a rare endorsement from the United Nations Security Council the following month.

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!