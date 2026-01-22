Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he has one key problem with President Donald Trump’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro — that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still free and in power.

While speaking on Thursday, Zelensky called for more help from Europe and the United States in stopping Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He referenced Maduro when calling for Putin to face actual criminal consequences for his actions. Anything less, Zelensky said, would only inspire other “bullies.”

Maduro and his wife were captured by United States forces and brought to New York, where they were charged with narco-terrorism charges. Maduro had previously been indicted on drug charges in 2020 in the United States.

Zelensky said:

Let’s look at the Western Hemisphere. President Trump led an operation in Venezuela, and Maduro was arrested. And there were different opinions about it, but the fact remains, Maduro is on trial in New York. Sorry, but Putin is not on trial. And this is the fourth year of the biggest war in Europe since World War II and the man who started it is not only free, he is still fighting for his frozen money in Europe. And, you know what, he’s having some success, it’s true. It’s Putin who is trying to decide how the frozen Russian assets should be used, not those who have the power to punish him for this war. Thankfully, the EU decided to freeze Russian assets indefinitely, and I’m grateful for that.

Zelensky argued that the United States’ essentially non-position on a Putin arrest warrant issued in 2023 by the International Criminal Court makes it so others “avoid the topic.” The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelensky said:

Because of the America’s position, people are now avoiding the topic of the International Criminal Court. And that’s understandable. It’s American historical position. But at the same time, there is still no real progress on establishing a special tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian people. And we have an agreement, it’s true, many meetings have taken place, but still Europe hasn’t reached even the point of having a home for the tribunal with staff and actual work happening.

