CNN’s Scott Jennings Brawls with Guest Who Blurted Trump ‘Sex Trafficking’ Charge On Air — Then Snarkily Retracted On X

CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings and activist Cameron Kasky brawled over Kasky’s claim that President Donald Trump was “provably involved” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking — even after Kasky issued a snarky retraction on X/Twitter.

It has been over a month since Trump’s Justice Department failed to meet the deadline for releasing all of the Epstein files, which has deepened public suspicion. In a new poll, 49 percent said Trump “was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein” versus 28 percent who said he wasn’t — a 21-point spread.

Kasky — a survivor of the Parkland gun massacre and co-founder of March For Our Lives — put himself squarely among that 49 percent this week.

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Kasky made the claim as an aside during a discussion of Trump’s pursuit to seize Greenland.

Guest host John Berman performed a quick “fact-check” after Jennings objected to Kasky’s accusation:

BERMAN: And, friends, Cameron, let me just start with you. I mean, who among us hasn’t lost a Peace Prize and demanded an island? CAMERON KASKY: Well, Trump is being very transparent about what he wants here, and he did the same in Venezuela and Venezuela. He said this was about oil. And with Greenland, he’s saying this is a personal grievance for which I am threatening military action. And he’s basically playing Risk because people hurt his feelings or people ostensibly hurt his feelings. So, I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about this. I would love it if he was more transparent about the human sex trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win them all. BERMAN: Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland, Scott. What do you think about that? SCOTT JENNINGS: Are you going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring, or — BERMAN: Well, I mean, we’re going to talk about the Epstein file. Scott, I will do the fact-checking as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global sex trafficking ring? KASKY: That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it. BERMAN: Okay, we’ll get to that later. I mean, Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. But we – KASKY: Yes, but let’s be adults. BERMAN: We’ll talk about the Epstein later. KASKY: Let’s be serious. BERMAN: Satisfied?

As promised, Berman went on to lead a discussion of the Epstein Files that saw Jennings attacked for telling Trump critics not to get “their knickers in a twist” over the Trump administration’s failure to meet the deadline.

The following day, Kasky found himself feuding with Trumpworld figure Michael Caputo after he posted an ostensibly retraction that served to amplify the accusation:

KASKY: I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize. Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites. I said that by accident and didn’t mean it. CAPUTO: You planned that comment, kid. You practiced it in front of the mirror. You thought about how much your besties would love it. You’re just too broke to sue. KASKY: Come on, don’t come after another Deadhead so soon after we lost Bob. We gotta look out for each other right now. CAPUTO: I don’t know any Deadheads this dumb.

Jennings also commented on the retraction, posting the clip and writing “Someone got the call… I’m not sure if that smug retraction is gonna hold up in court, kid, but you just might find out 🤷‍♂️”

