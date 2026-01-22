Elon Musk Shades Trump’s Newly-Minted Board of Peace: ‘All We Want is a Piece!’

Elon Musk delivered a withering one-liner on Thursday as he jokingly claimed he’d misunderstood President Donald Trump’s much-touted Board of Peace as a Board of ‘Piece’ – jibing at the president’s ambitions for Greenland and Venezuela’s oil.

Appearing on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos to be interviewed by BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, the tech billionaire seized on the fledgling peace board’s name.

“I heard about the formation of the Peace Summit, and I was like, is that P-I-E-C-E?” he said, drawing laughter.

He followed to double down on the pun: “You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela? All we want is piece!”

The joke came just hours after Trump formally launched his Board of Peace on the sidelines of the summit, signing the charter and positioning it as a cornerstone of his post-conflict vision for Gaza and broader global diplomacy, arguing it will help to “stop generations of hatred and bloodshed” in the Middle East, and “forge a beautiful, everlasting, and glorious peace” for the world.

Trump hailed the body as potentially among the “most consequential” ever created, but major European allies, including the UK, France, and Germany, have so far declined to join.

