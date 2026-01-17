A stunning new poll shows a whopping 71 percent of Americans say President Donald Trump knew about former pal and currently deceased Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes against underage girls — and a wide plurality say he was “involved in” those crimes.

It hs been over a year since the Trump Justice Department dropped the bombless bomb heard ’round the world when they claimed there actually was no client list, and no “Epstein Files” worth releasing.

Every time media attention to the story has waned, new developments emerge to grab headlines and prompt heightened scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein.

Now, it is the rolling failure of Trump’s Justice Department to meet the deadline for releasing all of the files that is keepng the spotlight on Epstein.

Also this week, Trump flipped off a heckler who called him a “pedophile protector” as the president toured a Ford plant before giving a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday. The man, 40-year-old TJ Sabula, was suspended from his job following the incident.

According to a new YouGov poll taken January 13 – 15, 2026, significantly more Americans think Trump was actuslly involved in Epstein crimes than not.

Respondents were asked “Before investigations into Jeffrey Epstein began, how much do you think the following people knew about sex crimes committed by Epstein against underage girls?”

Among the 71 percent who said he did was a 53 percent majority of Trump voters. Those results closely match the results of a YouGov/The Economist poll taken over the summer.

But the newer poll also asked “Do you think that the following people were involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein?

The question was asked about Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump scored the highest, with 49 percent saying he was involved versus 28 percent who said he wasn’t — a 21-point spread.

For Bill Clinton, 47% said he was involved, 18 percent said he wasn’t, and 35 percent said they were “not sure.”

Hillary Clinton was in last place with 26 percent “yes,” 35 percent “no” and 39% “not sure.”