The UK Daily Mail is reporting that President Donald Trump — buoyed by the recent strike on Venezuela — has ordered his special forces commanders to come up with a plan to invade Greenland.

In a piece published late Saturday, the Mail reports Trump has asked the Joint Special Operations Command to come up with an invasion plan, but the joint chiefs are resisting because they believe an invasion would be illegal and lack congressional support.

“The generals think Trump’s Greenland plan is crazy and illegal,” an unnamed diplomatic source told the Mail. “So they are trying to deflect him with other major military operations. They say it’s like dealing with a five-year-old.”

Trump’s pursuit of Greenland has been met with heavy resistance across the NATO alliance, particularly from Denmark, which controls Greenland. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen has warned that a U.S. attack on Greenland would result in the end of NATO.

But the Mail piece suggests that could be Trump’s true aim. The Mail cited a diplomatic cable which speculated about Trump’s modus operandi.

“Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO,” the cable said, according to the Mail. “If Trump wants to end NATO, this might be the most convenient way to do it.”

——