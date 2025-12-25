‘Diddy’s Holding it Down’: Former NBA Star Recalls Jail Stint with Disgraced Rapper

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is “holding it down” and “doing what he’s got to do” in prison, according to former NBA star Sebastian Telfair.

For the first time since his Christmas Eve release from the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey, Telfair spoke to TMZ about what it was like to serve time alongside Combs.

“I met some good people — shout out Diddy,” he told TMZ. “My boy Diddy is in the spot, too. I couldn’t imagine how Diddy felt, but Diddy’s holding it down, he’s doing what he’s got to do. Where he’s at, they’re going to help him. So he’s going out clean.”

Telfair, who was convicted with seventeen other basketball players for submitting false insurance claims to scam the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, added that the rapper is still himself — “still Diddy” — despite his fall from grace.

“We all know Diddy’s business because we got to see everything. Diddy was living a rock star life, so I’m glad he’s going to get the time to relax and — as my boys would say on the inside — this is some time for yourself. So that’s what he’s getting right now. Diddy is in good spirits. He’s still Diddy.”

In October, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison following an intense trial that exposed his drug-fueled sex gatherings, dubbed freak-offs, in which women were allegedly abused. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Tuesday, Combs’s lawyers filed an appeal calling for his immediate release from prison and the overturn of his convictions, arguing that his trial and subsequent sentence where “unlawful, unconditional, and a perversion of justice.”

In the appeal, Cobs argued that the prosecution failed to prove its case as the girlfriends and adults called upon as witnesses were “willingly and enthusiastically” participants in his freak-offs.

Combs had previously been banking on a pardon from President Donald Trump, allegedly boasting about it to fellow inmates.

When asked if he would consider a pardon by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy back in May, Trump was open to it.

“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, he sort of — that relationship busted up, from what I read — I don’t know, he didn’t tell me that — but I’d read some, little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden,” Trump said. “I would certainly look at the facts — if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”