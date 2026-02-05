‘Disingenuous Question!’ Karoline Leavitt Rejects Steve Bannon Plan to Surround Polling Stations With ICE Agents

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that she had not heard President Donald Trump discuss a plan to surround polling stations with ICE agents this November.

“Steve Bannon recently said, quote, ‘We’re going to have ICE surround the polls come November,'” noted a reporter called on by Leavitt at Thursday’s press briefing. “Is that something that the president is considering?”

“That’s not something I’ve ever heard the president consider, no,” replied Leavitt.

“So you would guarantee to the American public that ICE will not be around polling locations or voting locations in November?” followed up the reporter.

“I can’t guarantee that an ICE agent won’t be around a polling location in November. I mean, that’s frankly a very silly hypothetical question, but what I can tell you is I haven’t heard the president discuss any formal plans to put ICE outside of polling locations,” replied Leavitt. “It’s a disingenuous question.”

“You’re damn right we’re going to have ICE surround the polls come November,” said Bannon on Tuesday. “We’re not going to sit here and allow you to steal the country again. And you can whine and cry and throw your toys out of the pram all you want, but we will never again allow an election to be stolen.”

His comments come amid a renewed focus from the president on the 2020 presidential election, which he has long claimed was stolen from him, despite never furnishing evidence to prove as much.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

