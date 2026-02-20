Trump Announces ‘10% Tariff on All Countries’

President Donald Trump said he will impose a 10% tariff on goods from every country and that it “will be effective almost immediately.”

The announcement came just hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded the scope of that law. In the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts said the IEEPA, which gives the president sweeping economic powers after declaring a national emergency, does not give the president the power to impose tariffs.

“IEEPA’s grant of authority to ‘regulate . . . importation’ falls short. IEEPA contains no reference to tariffs or duties,” Roberts wrote. “The Government points to no statute in which Congress used the word ‘regulate’ to authorize taxation. And until now no President has read IEEPA to confer such power.”

The vote of the court was 6-3.

About eight hours after the decision came down, Trump took to Truth Social to announce new tariffs.

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” the president wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump did not specify by which authority he is seeking to impose the new tariffs.

Predictably, he blasted the court’s ruling and even went so far as to accuse it of being undermined by foreign influence.

“It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would think,” Trump said at a hastily arranged press conference after the ruling. The president was especially harsh on Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom he appointed to the court and who sided with the majority.

“I think the decision was terrible,” the president said. “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families — you wanna know the truth — the two of them.”

