The FBI is now investigating a “possible internet outage” during the time of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, as the search has stretched to more than 30 days.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin reported on Friday about the “internet outage” aspect of the investigation and said a neighbor’s ring camera was mysteriously not working the night Guthrie disappeared.

“The FBI is looking into a possible internet outage during the time Nancy Guthrie went missing. One neighbor tells me his ring camera history is mysteriously ‘not available’ the night Nancy disappeared,” Entin wrote on X.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1. She is the mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie. Multiple news outlets have received letters from people claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie, and blood was found outside her Arizona home, but the search has continued without any solid information about Guthrie’s whereabouts.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie offered $1 million for information that leads to the return of her mother.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom, and her dad, and with her beloved brother Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it,” she said. “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

FBI agents were seen by the media this week investigating homes near where Nancy Guthrie lives and was last seen. Investigators tested DNA from a glove found two miles from Guthrie’s home, but the Pima County sheriff announced this week the lead was a dead-end as the restaurant employee the DNA traced back to had “nothing to do with the case.”

