Government Shutdown Ends as House Approves Trump’s Deal With Dems

The partial government that began on Saturday is over. The House of Representatives voted to pass a funding deal struck by President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats on Tuesday in a bipartisan vote that came shortly after the body adopted a rule to allow a vote on the package.

The vote on the rule, which concluded Tuesday afternoon, came in at 217-215. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and every Democrat voted against the rule, while the rest of the GOP caucus voted in favor of it.

By contrast, there was somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 defectors on both sides of the aisle when the time came to vote on the legislation itself.

A partial government shutdown began on Saturday morning as Republicans and Democrats continue to fight over funding for the Department of Homeland Security amidst the continued controversy over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Last week, the White House struck a deal to continue funding DHS at current levels for two weeks to allow for further negotiations, and the Senate passed a legislative package to act on that agreement on Friday. Now the House has done the same at the president’s urging.

“I am working hard with Speaker Johnson to get the current funding deal, which passed in the Senate last week, through the House and to my desk, where I will sign it into Law, IMMEDIATELY!” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday. “We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY. There can be NO CHANGES at this time. We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly — One that will not benefit Republicans or Democrats. I hope everyone will vote, YES!”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!