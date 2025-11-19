Former Trump Lawyer Calls for Pam Bondi to be Disbarred

Former Trump White House Attorney Ty Cobb told MS NOW anchor Chris Jansing on Wednesday that both Attorney General Pam Bondi and interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan should be disbarred over how the evidence and charges were presented to the grand jury in the case against ex-FBI Director James Comey.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff questioned earlier in the day “whether the entire grand jury ever saw the two-count indictment that a magistrate judge received after the grand jurors rejected one of three charges” presented by Halligan, reported Politico of the day’s proceedings. The case was already under heavy scrutiny as a judge warned Monday of apparent “government misconduct” in charging Comey.

“This is an indictment, though, that doesn’t really have to be dismissed. It doesn’t really exist. It was never properly returned. So I think this is—I think what we heard today—shocking, never occurred before in American jurisprudence. I think it will be dispositive. But on the other hand, there’s so many dispositive issues here, including her illegal appointment,” Cobb said.

Jansing followed up, “Well, I do want to ask you about that. You’ve said that you think both Halligan and Attorney General Bondi could be disbarred over this case against Comey, and that was before we learned what happened today in court. It also raises questions for me that if you’re going to use Lindsay Halligan in this manner, the fact that she has no experience—is anyone overseeing that work to make sure that problems don’t arise? But what do you think now?”

“Well, I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred,” Cobb replied, adding:

You know, Bondi has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the propriety of Lindsay Halligan’s grand jury presentation. She knew this. There’s no way she could not have known this. And that just means that she lied, or that she’s equally incompetent, but more likely that she lied.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.