Fox & Friends Hosts Spar Over Drinks Served at Meeting Between Dem Senator and Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Fox & Friends curvy couch devolved into a brief beverage squabble Friday as they reported on the meeting between Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador the day before.

At the center of the debate were two drinking glasses on the table in an image from Van Hollen and Garcia’s meeting. The drink in question appears to have salt around the rim of the glass like a margarita might, but the liquid is clear like water.

“So Democrats have margaritas with MS-13 –” Lawrence Jones began before he was cut off by Brian Kilmeade.

“Well, we don’t know that,” Kilmeade said, laughing.

Ainsley Earhardt then chimed in, telling Jones he probably thought it was a margarita because of an X post from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture’, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele sarcastically posted on X with photos of the meeting.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

BRIAN KILMEADE: So Senator Van Hollen was able to get his interview. LAWRENCE JONES: So Democrats have margaritas with MS-13 — KILMEADE: Well, we don’t know that [laughs] JONES: That’s what he did. It was a margarita! AINSLEY EARHARDT: Pictures looked like it was water. JONES: Why did it have salt on the rim of water, though? EARHARDT: You’re saying that because President Bukele said that miraculously, he has risen from the death camps and torture and now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador. First of all, why — JONES: Why isn’t he in shackles? EARHARDT: Where are they eating? He’s allowed to leave the prison and come back? Or is that like some restaurant at the prison? KILMEADE: I don’t even know. JONES: I don’t know what they were drinking, but at the end of the day, why are you doing this with a criminal, especially — maybe you could’ve claimed ignorance before — but over last couple days, DOJ has released what the judge said, that there was credible information from sources that he was part of MS-13. He appealed that, and another federal judge said the same thing. Then we found information that he’s been beating his wife and there was credible, two different situations. Ainsley, I think you have some of the stuff. EARHARDT: His wife applied for protective order against her husband in 2021. This is what she said: I was watching on my laptop, I guess in bed, and he yelled at me to turn it off, I told him I wasn’t sleepy. He got angry, reached over, shut, and threw my laptop on the floor. The baby started to cry because he was putting pressure on him. My immediate reaction was to push him off of us. And he then punched, scratched my left eye, leaving me bleeding.’ She goes on to say, she also accused him of ripping her shorts and shirt during another explosive argument later that day. ‘I ran to the bathroom, He ran behind me, grabbed my arm. I have marks on my left arm as well. She was afraid to be close to him. Hit her at least two times in 2020, once with his boot, another time left her with a purple eye.

An unnamed source told The New York Times that a staffer for Bukele “placed the two glasses with cherries and salted rims on the table in front of Mr. Van Hollen and Mr. Abrego Garcia in the middle of their meeting in an attempt to stage the photo.”

Van Hollen travelled to El Salvador this week to do a welfare check on Garcia after he was deported by the Trump administration and transferred to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison following an “administrative error.”

The senator was initially denied a visit with Garcia after landing in the country, but was finally being given permission to speak with him on Thursday.

The Trump administration has repeatedly defended its deportation of Garcia – an illegal immigrant – accusing him of being a member of the designated terrorist organization MS-13.

“He is not coming back to our country,” declared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday. “President Bukele said he was not sending him back. That’s the end of the story.”

President Donald Trump ripped Van Hollen as a “GRANDSTANDER!” in a Truth Social rant Friday morning in which he blasted the Democratic senator’s much-publicized trip to the Central American nation.

Watch above via Fox News.

