Fox News Drops World Premiere of MELANIA Trailer — Complete With Dismissive Exchange With President

The first trailer for MELANIA, the new documentary following First Lady Melania Trump, has dropped as a Fox News world exclusive.

The preview was teed up by Fox & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones on Wednesday morning.

“Here we go again,” says Trump to the camera as the trailer begins.

What follows is a montage of the first lady designing outfits, helping President Donald Trump with a speech, and even asking a Secret Service member, “Is it safe?”

“Everyone wants to know,” the first lady says in a voiceover. “So here it is.”

But perhaps one of the more eye-opening morsels of the MELANIA trailer comes at the very end, in a dismissive exchange between the president and first lady:

MELANIA: Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations! DONALD: Did you watch it? MELANIA: I did not, yeah. I will see it on the news.

The film, set to premiere on January 30, follows the days leading up to President Trump’s second inauguration and is directed by Brett Ratner of Rush Hour fame.

The movie is also tied to the launch of Melania Trump’s own production company, Muse Films, a nod to her Secret Service nickname.

Watch above via Fox News.