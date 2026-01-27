Fox News contributor Tyrus shared a gushing takeaway from President Donald Trump’s speech in Iowa, claiming one of the president’s key problems is that “he’s just too damn sexy.”

Tyrus made his comments on Tuesday’s edition of The Five, jokingly claiming he and co-host Harold Ford Jr. shared the same struggle as the president.

“Listen, President Trump has the same problem that Harold and I have. He’s just too damn sexy,” said Tyrus amid chuckles from his fellow hosts. “All eyes are on him. And that’s the problem.”

Tyrus claimed the president’s perceived charisma bolstered the careers of his critics, who could gain popularity purely by attacking Trump.

“You get famous battling Trump, going after– any young Democrat person who goes up and says that they’re on every channel,” said Tyrus. “Then the Republican guys come out, we can’t name them. They’re like, ‘Hey, I can’t stand Biden.’ Everyone’s like, ‘No kidding.’ They’re not sexy.

He continued:

If I was gonna run for Senate or House, I’d be like, “Wherever you are, I’m going to be there.” Where are the people, because the people are there to see him. Or, everyone who’s running change their name to Donald J. Trump, because when they see that, “Oh, President Trump? I’m in.” Because when as soon as he walks off the stage, and let’s say the next guy comes up, the crowd is like, “Good night, I’m out.” There is no– he is the main event, the opening act. He’s just too damn sexy for everybody.

Tyrus’ remarks came as President Trump attempted to combat the fallout over his immigration campaign in Minnesota, which saw its second deadly shooting by a Customs and Immigration official on Saturday.

In the wake of Alex Pretti‘s death, the president seemed to signal a shift in his attitude towards the situation in Minnesota, claiming on Tuesday he had a productive call with Gov. Tim Walz (D) while reportedly removing Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino from his position.

Watch above via Fox News.

