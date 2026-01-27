‘It Couldn’t Have Been a Nicer Conversation!’ Trump Gushes Over Phone Call With Tim Walz

Talk about unlikely buds.

President Donald Trump said he got along swimmingly with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) when the two spoke on the phone on Monday during a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Will Cain.

The president discussed the call — which focused on Trump sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to lead his crackdown on illegal immigration following the shooting death of Alex Pretti — during an interview on The Will Cain Show.

Cain said he was “fascinated” by the call, considering Walz branded ICE the president’s “modern-day Gestapo” and compared Trump’s raids on illegal immigrants to Nazis capturing Anne Frank. The president seemed to shrug it all off, though.

“It couldn’t have been a nicer conversation,” Trump gushed. “And in fact I said to my people, it’s hard to believe that’s the same guy I watch on television or I watch in the debate not doing so well. Because we had a very reasonable conversation, very good conversation.”

Trump said it sounded like Walz and him were on the same page: that the state and local cops should work together with federal immigration agents. That would allow them to “get this thing over with,” Trump said.

The president then shifted to bashing ex-President Joe Biden for doing a poor job defending the border. Trump said that was the “worst thing” Biden did to America and that he has been forced to clean up the mess.

Trump talked to Walz after Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said Pretti intended to “massacre” immigration agents because he was carrying a 9mm gun; DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made similar comments over the weekend, saying Pretti intended to “kill.”

Those comments appeared to have led to Trump swapping them out for Homan, with Bovino reportedly ousted and expected to retire soon.

Trump on Sunday said his administration was “reviewing everything” about the shooting, and he was asked for his opinion again on Tuesday while talking to reporters in Iowa before his Cain interview.

“[Pretti] certainly shouldn’t have been carrying a gun. But hey look, bottom line — everyone in this room, we view that as a very unfortunate incident. Everyone, unless you’re a stupid person. Very, very unfortunate incident,” Trump said.

He continued, “I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff. And despite that, I say that’s a very unfortunate incident.”

Watch above via Fox News.

