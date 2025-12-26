Critics of former President Joe Biden had a field day with his family Christmas photo, with some dumbfounded that the photo in which you can barely see Biden is actually real.

“Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love,” Biden, 83, wrote in an X post on Wednesday night, along with a photo of him and his family.

Included in the photo with Biden are former First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and other family members. Comments since the former president’s post have mainly focused on the fact that every family member appears perfectly framed in the photo except for Joe Biden, who can be partially seen standing behind his wife.

“I think it’s disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president’s social media,” conservative author Andy Ngo wrote.

“This is a former president of the United States being shoved in the background and half covered up by his wife in his own photo. [It] could almost be a joke but I don’t think it is,” another commenter wrote.

Others said they had to double-check that the photo was real and not “photo shopped,” with critics calling it “humiliating” and comparing the photo to a Where’s Waldo-type image where one needs to scan the picture hard just to find the former president.

“I saw this photo and thought – No f-ing way that’s real. This is surely someone mocking Joe Biden as being photoshopped into the picture – but no, it’s real. It’s from his official account. This is mind blowing,” writer Mike LaChance commented.

President Donald Trump also took to social media to celebrate Christmas, raging against Democrats and the media over late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump,” the president wrote in the sign-off to his holiday message.