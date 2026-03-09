Fox’s Laura Ingraham Demands US Address Girls School Tragedy ‘Head-On’ After Trump Blames It on Iran

Fox News host Laura Ingraham doubled down on her demand that the Trump administration publicly address a “horrible” strike on an Iranian girls’ school after new footage appears to show a U.S. missile hitting the site during the opening phase of the conflict with Iran.

Posting on X on Monday, Ingraham wrote: “Re-upping what I said last week: Admin must wrap its investigation and address head-on. Horrible unintended tragedy of this war.”

Her remarks came the same day The New York Times reported that a newly surfaced video appears to show a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile striking near the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab during the first wave of the U.S.-Israeli campaign known as Operation Epic Fury.

According to The Times, the footage, posted by Iran’s Mehr News Agency and later verified by the newspaper, shows a missile flying toward a nearby naval installation before the explosion levels the school building beside it. According to Iranian state media, the strike killed 175 people, many of them children.

The paper noted that Tomahawk cruise missiles are operated only by the United States military.

Ingraham’s insistence that the administration “wrap its investigation” and deal with the issue “head-on” comes just days after President Donald Trump suggested the Iranian regime itself was responsible during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

“No, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump said when a reporter asked if U.S. forces carried out the strike.

Ingraham had already raised the call days earlier, linking to the Wall Street Journal report suggesting that U.S. military investigators believed American forces were “likely responsible” for the February 28 strike.

“If true, this is horrific news–and the U.S. military will have to address this publicly,” she wrote Friday. “Proximity of military compound obviously a factor, but our weapons also have pinpoint accuracy.”

