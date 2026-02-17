Fox News’ Lawrence Jones argued that people who genuinely believe they are a different gender should not own guns, claiming on Tuesday that “something that has been diagnosed as gender dysphoria is a problem.”

Jones joined The Five to discuss, among other topics, the deadly shooting at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday. Robert Dorgan, the suspect identified by police, also used the name Roberta Esposito, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said after the attack.

As the conversation turned from the event itself to the specifics of the guns involved, Jones said that Democrats had ignored potential regulations on transgender people’s ownership of firearms.

“It is so interesting to me for a movement that is always quick to talk about gun restrictions that they have not been able to address this issue with more clarity,” he said.

Jones distinguished people who wanted to identify as another gender from those who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria, claiming that the latter case should mark a restriction from gun ownership.

“If you are someone that just wants to wear a dress, no problems. If you are someone that just wants to identify as another sex, but you know deep down that you’re not, but you just want to be called ‘he’ or ‘she’ that’s one thing,” said Jones.

He continued:

But if you, from a psychological standpoint, think that you are another sex, you should not have a gun. Something that has been diagnosed as gender dysphoria is a problem. And all of us know it. We all have to fill out the federal gun form that talks about mental– you should have to check that box. And it is because the politics surrounding the issue of not wanting to be offensive, we’re not doing the right thing on this. And I’m a purist when it comes to people– I mean, I’m from Texas. We have constitutional carry. Everybody has a gun there. But these– the people that– again, I’m not talking about people that say they want to be transgender, dress a certain way, identify as a certain way, but if you mentally think you’re someone that you are not, that has to be addressed.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!