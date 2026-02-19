Fox’s Tomi Lahren Demands Trump ‘Turn Up the Heat on the Republicans’ Over Voter ID

Fox News’s Tomi Lahren demanded on Thursday’s America Reports that the White House pressure congressional Republicans to pass the SAVE Act if they want to win in the 2026 midterm elections.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which was recently passed by the House, requires Americans to show ID and proof of citizenship when they head to the polls for in-person voting.

“I’m glad the White House is turning up the heat on the Democrats, but the White House needs to turn up the heat on the Republicans,” Lahren said. “Senate Republicans need to go to the mat for this and they need to get this across the finish line, otherwise there’s going to be a lot of Republican voters, or would-be Republican voters, that are gonna feel like, ‘Why would we keep voting for Republicans? Why would we want to give them a majority if when we do, they do nothing.'”

She continued, “So, you’re going to see a lot of Republican voters out there that they might turn out, they might not — but this might be a big test for them and whether or not they’re going to get out and vote in the midterms.”

Host Gillian Turner, in for Sandra Smith, played a video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) calling the SAVE Act “a cover story” that “would require states and localities, elections officials in those places, to hand over information to DHS. Why in the world would we allow that to happen?”

Turner said Democrats are against the act because they don’t want the Department of Homeland Security to wield more power.

“I’m sure they don’t. I’m sure they don’t want oversight into the elections on the all-important voter rolls,” Lahren said sarcastically.

Lahren added it was “ridiculous” how “condescending it is for Democrats to tell the American people” that “they’re too dumb or they are too poor to get the required documentation?”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

