Pro-MAGA Podcaster Now Suggests Trump is Losing His Marbles: ‘We All Thought the Last Guy Had Dementia’

MAGA podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan took his clearest shot at President Donald Trump yet in a Thursday X post implying the president may not be mentally up for his position.

“Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” Ryan wrote in response to a White House post declaring there is “nothing more important than PEACE.”

Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but… https://t.co/gtKPpuptM8 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 19, 2026

The post was made as Trump attended and spoke at the inaugural meeting for his Board of Peace, while amassing troops in the Middle East ahead of a possible attack on Iran.

Ryan interviewed the president on his podcast in 2024, but his support appeared to sour in recent months, specifically over the Department of Justice’s release of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently claimed “all” of the Epstein files have been released. Ryan has blasted her and others in the DOJ for failing to prosecute anyone based on the files.

“Nobody gives a f*ck,” Ryan said in a video in response to Bondi’s heated testimony in Congress in which she touted the Dow hitting 50,000. “What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any pedophiles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with. But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”

In January, Ryan expressed some regret about voting for Trump over the Epstein files.

“I f*cking voted for this sh*t,” he said. “I voted to get these damn files released, and it’s like a total 180 just happened.”

In Thursday’s post, Ryan also took issue with Trump announcing $10 billion in aid to the Board of Peace to deal with foreign conflicts, including in Gaza.

Ryan reposted a message saying, “Today, Trump announced a $10B U.S. commitment to the Board of Peace for global conflicts, including Gaza. I told you we’d get stuck funding this! Do not think some of those funds won’t end of in the hands of Hamas. Let’s not be fools.”

