Ghislaine Maxwell to Plead the Fifth in House Epstein Investigation: Comer

Imprisoned Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell will refuse to answer questions in the House investigation into the disgraced financier’s network and the Justice Department’s handling of the case, according to House Oversight Chair James Comer, who revealed that the imprisoned former socialite intends to “plead the Fifth.”

Comer told Politico Friday that Maxwell’s legal team informed the committee that any attempt to interview her at the federal prison camp in Texas would be futile.

“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer said. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”

The committee subpoenaed Maxwell in July as part of its renewed scrutiny of the Epstein scandal. Her lawyers initially left the door open, arguing she might speak once her appeals were resolved, but after the Supreme Court declined to revisit her conviction, Maxwell shifted course, demanding immunity from future prosecution and advance access to questions.

Comer said her terms were impossible to meet.

In a July letter, he warned that Maxwell “will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights” if her conditions were rejected, a threat she now plans to follow through on.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence handed down in 2022 for child sex trafficking. She sat for a two-day interview with the Justice Department in July before being moved to her current minimum-security facility, a transfer that has fuelled claims from critics that she is receiving unusually favourable treatment. She is also reportedly preparing a commutation request for President Donald Trump.