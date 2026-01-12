Trump DHS Spox Tells Fox News Vehicles Were Used as ‘Deadly Weapon’ 10 Times Last Week

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News on Monday morning that vehicles were used as a “deadly weapon” to ram ICE agents 10 times in the last week while defending the ICE agent who shot Renee Good last Wednesday.

McLaughlin told host Harris Faulkner the Trump administration “won’t be deterred” in its push to deport illegal immigrants, despite the recent uproar.

She also blasted CNN for interviewing Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) about the shooting on Sunday, saying he and other Democrats — like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — are wrong to argue it was not done in self-defense.

“Last week alone we saw 10 vehicle rammings. That’s the weaponization of a vehicle, a deadly weapon against our law enforcement,” McLaughlin said. “We are seeing this become a more and more common tactic being used against law enforcement.”

McLaughlin said federal agents have seen a “1,000% increase in assaults against them” before telling viewers “If you see a federal law enforcement officer today, say ‘thank you.'”

“Amen to that,” Faulkner said. “I don’t have anybody in my life who wouldn’t listen to a cop. I guess it’s a thing now.”

Frey ripped ICE last week in the hours after the shooting on January 7, telling agents to “get the f*ck out” of his city. Many liberals agreed, with thousands of anti-ICE protesters rallying in Minneapolis and other cities over the weekend.

But McLaughlin confirmed on Monday what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News the day before — that “hundreds more” ICE agents were being sent to Minnesota.

Frey said on Sunday that video showed Good was “definitively trying” to leave the scene before she was shot; DHS posted a three minute, 31-second clip of Good blocking traffic in response to his claim a few hours later.

On Monday, McLaughlin said the state’s leaders should be embracing ICE agents instead of shunning them.

“We are talking about pedophiles, murderers, kidnappers, really horrendous individuals who pose a public safety threat to Minnesotans,” McLaughlin said. “And so what should be happening is our state and local leaders should be working hand in glove with our ICE law enforcement agents.”

