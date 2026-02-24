CNN’s Erin Burnett was visibly taken aback on Tuesday when Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told her he believed that only half of the files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had been released.

Khanna joined OutFront alongside Jaley Robson, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, to discuss recent allegations by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee, who allege that the Department of Justice withheld sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump from their release of documents relating to Epstein.

Democrats on the committee launched their investigation on Tuesday, the same day a bombshell report from NPR alleged that 50 pages relating to Trump were missing from the DOJ’s release. Burnett questioned Khanna about the report, asking if he knew how many files had gone unreleased.

“Do you think that we will ever see the files that have not been released, or even the full files, you know the parts that have been, you know, redacted or left out?” asked Burnett. “And, do you know how much that we haven’t seen? Right, how would you describe the volume that we don’t yet know about?”

Khanna claimed that only half of the existing files had been released to the public.

“I would say we haven’t seen about half,” said Khanna, before Burnett broke in.

She appeared shocked at Khanna’s response, interrupting his remarks to express her disbelief.

“Half?!” asked Burnett, seeming to mouth, “Whoa” as Khanna continued to speak.

“And it’s the worst half,” said Khanna. “And the fact that we’ve seen half and it’s already stirred the conscience of this country that shocked the conscience shows how bad the stuff that we haven’t seen is.”

At the close of the segment, Burnett reiterated her shock over the portion of the released files Khanna claimed had not been released.

“It’s really stunning, though, just to imagine that you’re saying we’ve only seen half, such that we’ve even seen it, and the half we haven’t seen is the worst half,” she said.

Multiple victims of Epstein are set to attend the president’s upcoming State of the Union address, including Robson, who will attend as Khanna’s guest.

Watch above via CNN.

