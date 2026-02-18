‘Her Nails! Her Nails!’ Trump Heaps Praise on Nicki Minaj at Black History Event

President Donald Trump showered Nicki Minaj with praise on Wednesday while speaking at a Black History Month event at the White House.

In recent weeks, the MAGA world has embraced the rapper due to her public support for Trump. She was even invited to one of Trump’s speaking engagements and gave remarks with the president watching on. After that moment, Trump even gifted her with one of his $1 million gold visa cards.

Since then, Minaj has appeared on a number of conservative outlets to praise Trump and bash the left — including Katie Miller’s podcast.

As he gave his remarks at Wednesday’s Black History Month event, Trump made sure to heap praise for his new friend.

“How about Nicki Minaj?” Trump said, prompting cheers from the room. “Do we love Nicki Minaj? Right? I love Nicki Minaj! She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!’ Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said, she didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know? More importantly, frankly, she gets it.”

