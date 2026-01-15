CNN Data Ace Drops Devastating Numbers on Trump and ICE: ‘Losing the Argument When It Comes to the American People’

CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten dropped devastating poll numbers on President Donald Trump and his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency amid the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The shocking killing of the 37-year-old has sent support for ICE plummeting, with Americans favoring the abolishment of the agency by a plurality for the first time. Another poll shows overwhelming support for charging Ross criminally in the shooting.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Enten delivered even more bad news. A new CNN poll shows Trump and ICE with double-digit drops that show, Enten said, that they’re “losing the argument”:

COLLINS: Those comments from the Governor today, as federal agents have been seen using aggressive tactics, in recent days, against residents and protesters, as fallout has continued after the shooting death by an ICE agent of Renee Good, last week.

CNN’s Chief Data Analyst, Harry Enten, is here.

Because Harry, I do think there are some really interesting numbers that are coming out, in terms of what we’re seeing in the aftermath of this, of how Americans are feeling about what they’re watching.

HARRY ENTEN, CNN CHIEF DATA ANALYST: Yes, I think there really are, Kaitlan.

And I should just start off by saying that Americans, at this point, do not like ICE, and that is very different from what we saw during Trump’s first term.

Just take a look here. ICE’s net approval rating. In Trump’s first term, ICE, kind of lukewarm. You had them right there at a net approval rating of zero points. Look at where we are today. We’re talking about a negative 17-point approval rating. That is a 17-point drop from where we were during Trump’s first term. Among Independents, the number is even lower in terms of the net approval rating.

And why is it that ICE is so unpopular at this point? Well, take a look at our new CNN/SSRS poll, and I think this sort of gives the game away.

ICE enforcement is making U.S. cities less safe. Look at this. 51 percent. 51 percent of Americans say that ICE enforcement is, in cities, is making those cities less safe. That includes 59 percent of Americans who live in cities, compared to just 31 percent who say that in fact, ICE enforcement is making U.S. cities more safe. So, what we see here is Trump and ICE losing this argument over ICE going into cities, making them more safe.

Now, of course, the ICE discussion is part of a larger argument, right, a larger discussion about immigration enforcement in this country.

And when it comes to Donald Trump. Remember, he’s run on immigration in all three of his presidential bids. It’s a big reason why he got elected the first time around. Won that Republican nomination. It was a strength for him earlier on during his second term.

Look at this. His net approval rating, according to our CNN polling, was at plus-three points, on the positive side of the ledger. But look at where it is now. It is way underwater at 16 points on the negative side of the equation. That is a 19-point drop in less than a year’s time.

Now, what is one of the big reasons why Donald Trump’s net approval rating on immigration has gone down, Kaitlan? Well, it simply comes down to this. Trump’s gone too far in deporting undocumented immigrants. Look at this. Back in February of 2025, it was 45 percent. Now, it’s a majority of Americans, 52 percent, and that includes, Kaitlan Collins, 56 percent of Independents.

The bottom line is this. ICE and Trump are losing the argument when it comes to the American people. They don’t like this immigration enforcement, and it is costing Trump political points at this time, Kaitlan.

