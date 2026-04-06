President Donald Trump was asked point-blank by a reporter, on Monday, why it wouldn’t be a war crime if the U.S. military were to carry out the commander-in-chief’s latest threats against Iran.

Speaking with a reporter outside the White House during the annual Easter Egg hunt, the president fielded a blunt question about his threat that he plans to target bridges and power plants in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

“Mr. President, how would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?” A reporter asked.

Trump did not address the potential impact that attacks on infrastructure would have on civilians — instead focusing his response on the Iranian regime.

“Because they killed 45,000 people in the last month, more than that,” Trump said. “It could be as much as 60. They killed protesters, they’re animals. And we have to stop them and we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They want a nuclear weapons, they’ve been trying for a long time. I stopped them with the Obama horrible Iran nuclear deal. I stopped him in a lot of different ways. The President is back. We got Soleimani. Evil genius, he was an evil genius. We got rid of him. And then we stopped them with the B-2 bombers not so long ago. And if we didn’t do it, Israel and the Middle East would have been extinguished.”

Many international law experts have said that attacks in Iranian power plants and bridges would constitute a war crime.

“International law protects from attack objects indispensable to the survival of civilians, and the attacks threatened by Trump, if implemented, could entail war crimes,” said a group of 100 international law experts in an open letter published Thursday by Just Security.

Watch above, via PBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!