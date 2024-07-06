‘I Do Not Believe The President Can Win’: DCCC Frontline Rep. Says ‘Too Much At Stake’ To Count On Biden After Big Interview

Vulnerable House Democrat Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota’s 2nd District said Saturday that there is “too much at state” to count on President Joe Biden being able to campaign and win against Republican Donald Trump in the fall, just hours after the president’s big interview with George Stephanopoulos.

“As an elected leader, I feel a responsibility to be honest about what I believe, even when it’s hard to hear,” said Craig of her decision.

Rep. Craig is one of the 2024 DCCC Frontline candidates, which are members in critical seats who the party has identified as vulnerable in 2024, to whom the party dedicates higher resources and funding in order to protect those seats.

On Friday, the president sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since his disastrous outing at the CNN presidential debate with Trump. Since the debate, members of his party have increasingly voiced concerns about his health and his ability to win the election and serve as president. The idea of his being replaced at the nominee has become a major topic, and one that Stephanopoulos addressed with Biden on Friday, though for some no concerns were allayed.

Among them it seems was Rep. Craig, who just hours after the interview came out said on Saturday morning that she believes Biden must “step aside” for “allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward.”

Craig shared a statement on her social media, writing that, “President Biden is a good man & I appreciate his lifetime of service. But I believe he should step aside for the next generation of leadership.”

“However,” said Craig in her statement, “Given what I saw and heard from the President during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump.”

“The stakes are too high,” she said in her posts on Facebook and X.

