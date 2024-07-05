‘As Long As I Gave It My All’: Biden Says He Won’t Feel Guilty if Trump Wins a Second Term as a Result of Him Staying in the Race

President Joe Biden told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos he would not feel guilty about former President Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House “as long as I gave it my all,” after rejecting concerns from Democrats about his chances of re-election.

“Mr. President, I’ve never seen a president with 36% approval get re-elected,” said Stephanopoulos bluntly after Biden repeatedly rejected concerns from Democrats over his alleged “cognitive decline” and ability to win against Trump in November.

“Well I don’t believe that’s my approval rate,” replied Biden. “That’s not what our polls show.”

Stephanopoulos questioned, “And if you stay in and Trump is elected, and everything you’re warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?”

“I’ll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and I did as good a job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” said Biden.

He continued:

Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world’s at an inflection point. When the things that happen the next several years are going to determine what the next six, seven decades look like, and who’s going to be able to hold NATO together like me? Who’s going to be able to be in a position where I’m able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we’re at least checkmating China now? Who’s going to do that? Who has that reach?

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) was assembling a group of House Democrats to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.

Several prominent Democrats and figures in the media have already urged Biden to drop out of the race, including former Obama administration HUD Secretary Julián Castro, the New York Times Editorial Board, and pollster Nate Silver.

Democratic Party donors have also called on Biden to withdraw.

“I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket,” said Disney heiress and Democratic donor Abigail Disney on Thursday, while Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof proposed a “DEMbargo” on donations to the party until Biden is replaced.

Watch above via ABC News.