President Donald Trump made a splash Sunday when he called in to Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, AZ, to tell the throngs of conservative attendees how much he really wanted to be there in person. But there was somewhere else he wanted to be even more — a familiar location that you can probably guess.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. spoke about his dad during his address to the conference, saying, “He may not be here today, but I wanted to make sure he had a chance to say, ‘Hi.'”

Trump Jr. then bellowed, “Mr. President?” while turning his phone to the cheering audience.

“Hello, everybody!” Trump could be heard saying over the receiver. “Oh! Would I wanna be with you!”

He continued:

But I’ll be with you soon, and I just wanna say that nobody did more for me than Charlie, and there’s nobody better than Erika. And you are the greatest people on earth, we won in a landslide. and we’re gonna continue to do it. And I just want to thank everybody, you got out there and they voted and they [unintelligible] door bells, and I just wanna thank you all. And I hope my son’s doing a good job representing me, otherwise I’ll have to say, “You’re fired, Don! You’re fired!”

The crowd roared with approval.

“So, thank you very much, and have a great day, and I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn’t make a great speech, let me know about it, I’ll give him hell!”

Don Jr. said, “Well, there’s 30,000 young patriots in this room. The movement continues. They’re looking forward to supporting everything that you, Charlie, and really everyone that’s part of this movement stands for. So, thanks, dad, we appreciate it, we love you, we’ll speak to you soon.”

The crowd then began chanting “U.S.A! U.S.A!”

Why couldn’t Trump make it?

Because he opted instead to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning. The White House press pool reported Trump’s motorcade arrived at the golf course at 9:37 a.m, local time.

Trump called into AmericaFest about three hours later.

Listen to his call above.