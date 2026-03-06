The White House released another video game-inspired clip boasting about the Trump administration’s military successes in Iran on Friday as Operation Epic Fury entered its seventh day.

The clip, posted to X on Friday morning opens with a familiar scene from “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” when main character Carl “CJ” Johnson saying, “Ah sh*t, here we go again,” moments after he’s tossed out of a police car.

The video then cuts to drone footage of a truck being blown up as the word “WASTED” flashes on the screen.

After playing the CJ Johnson clip again, the video shifts to footage of the Iranian warship struck by a torpedo fired by an American submarine earlier this week. As an explosion rocks the vessel, the word WASTED flashes onscreen once again.

The pattern repeats two more times while a hip-hop soundtrack plays.

“OPERATION EPIC FURY,” the White House said in text accompanying the video, followed by three bullet points:

• Destroy Iran’s missile arsenal.

• Destroy their navy.

• Ensure they NEVER get a nuclear weapon.

“Locked in.”

OPERATION EPIC FURY • Destroy Iran’s missile arsenal.

• Destroy their navy.

• Ensure they NEVER get a nuclear weapon. Locked in. pic.twitter.com/ika3MMJmZT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

The new video came the day after critics berated the White House for splicing clips of actual strikes on Iran with scenes from the video game “Call of Duty.”

The clip sparked criticism in liberal circles, with CNN’s Dana Bash and New York Times journalist David Sanger both slamming the Trump administration for suggesting the Iran conflict “is a game.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!