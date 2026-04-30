‘He’s a Good Guy… Probably’: Trump Gives His Son Greenlight to Bring Back ‘The Apprentice’

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave Donald Trump Jr. his blessing to potentially host the rumored return of the hit show The Apprentice — although the endorsement wasn’t exactly overwhelming.

On Wednesday night, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was considering a reboot of the reality TV show previously hosted by the president. Sources told WSJ that Amazon executives were eyeing Trump Jr. as the host of the reboot.

The report added:

Discussions are still in the early stages and Amazon hasn’t approached the Trump family, but if the show gets made, it would appear on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Donald Trump hosted the show, in which contestants competed for a job working for the businessman, when it aired on NBC for 14 seasons. Amazon inherited the back catalog when it acquired the MGM film and television studio in 2022.

While Trump took questions from the press in the Oval Office on Thursday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked him about the report.

“What is your take on these reports that your show, The Apprentice, could come back on Amazon with host Donald Trump Jr.?”

The president confirmed he was aware of the reports, saying:

Well, I’ve been hearing it. Look, we had a great success — 14 seasons — and The Apprentice was a tremendous success. So I’ve been hearing that, you know, a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. He’s a good guy. He’s probably good. He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that… so we’ll see what happens. Yeah, they told me about it. We’ll see.

Watch above via Fox News

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