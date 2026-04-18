Superstar podcast host Joe Rogan drew laughter at a White House event by recounting his text exchange with President Donald Trump about psychedelic medicine.

Just after 9 AM on Saturday, Trump held a signing photo op in the Oval Office to promote research into psychedelic medicines that was attended by a host of officials and advocates, including Rogan.

As the guests took turns, Rogan stepped forward to explain his role — a text message to Trump that secured an immediate offer of FDA approval for the unproven drug Ibogaine, which carries serious risks:

PODCAST HOST JOE ROGAN: I want to tell everybody how this happened. I sent President Trump some information. We have a gigantic opiate problem in this country, obviously. In 2024, more than 80,000 people died of overdoses. It’s a horrible number. And there’s more than five million people that are addicted to opiates right now in this county. With one dose of Ibogaine, more 80% of people are free of that With two doses, it’s more than 90%. I send him that information. The text message came back, “Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let’s do it!”. (LAUGHTER) It was literally that quick. These drugs are illegal not because they’re harmful. They’re illegal because of the 1970 Controlled Substances Act that was passed by the Richard Nixon administration. They did it to target the civil rights movement and the anti-war movement. It’s not because these drugs harm people. And for 56 years we’ve lived under those terrible conditions. We’re free of that now. We’re free of that now. Thanks to all these people that we see next to me, and thanks to President Trump. (APPLAUSE)

Trump then joked about Rogan’s “little bit more liberal views,” and described a slightly more deliberative process in which he consulted people like Dr. Oz before responding to Rogan.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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