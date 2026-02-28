Just hours before the U.S.-Israel strike on Iran, President Donald Trump spoke with MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough — with the president telling the MS Now host Iran was a “menace” that “had to be taken out.”

Anchoring special coverage Saturday alongside Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough dished on his conversation with the president right before the attack.

“I spoke late yesterday afternoon — I believe it was the first time I’ve spoken with the president since I reported about it on Venezuela — and I had been keeping up talking to people that were part of the negotiations for some time,” Scarborough said. “And what’s interesting is they left those negotiations feeling like some progress had been made. They said the tale would be [told] over the next 3 to 4 days.”

But Scarborough went on to note that Trump, on Friday afternoon, had hardened in his stance.

“I spoke to the president late yesterday afternoon and he seemed far more determined that Iran had been a menace to the United States for over four decades,” Scarborough said. “They had been, as we say here, the epicenter of terrorism. And they had to be taken out.”

Watch above, via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!