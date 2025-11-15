CNN Table Erupts As Toure Declares Trump ‘Might Be a Pedophile’ — Anchor Steps In

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan stepped in when podcast host Touré blurted out that President Donald Trump “might be a pedophile” to protests from around the table.

Bolduan led a discussion with Angie Wong, Miles Taylor, Lance Trover, and Touré on this week’s edition of CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, leading off with the renewed Jeffrey Epstein uproar.

The panel erupted when Touré challenged Wong by saying “You don’t care that the president might be a pedophile?”:

ANGIE WONG: Really guys, we’re going to recycle something that’s been dead for so long, no one cares about this stuff, they care about, you know, real American voters, we care about affordability and other real things, not about Epstein.

Yes, it’s salacious, yes there’s sex and girls and powerful politicians, but quite honestly, I don’t care about it but now we have to flip the narrative because Democrats had a loss.

I think this has been recycled too many times.

TOURÉ: This is kind of a bizarre position. You don’t care that the president might be a pedophile? You don’t care that the–.

ANGIE WONG: No, he’s not a pedophile. No, no, no.

KATE BOLDUAN: There’s no evidence of that at all.

TOURÉ: No, there’s no evidence of it, but that’s what…

LANCE TROVER: That is absolutely insane!

TOURÉ: No, it’s not insane. That’s what we’ve been talking about all week.

KATE BOLDUAN: There is no evidence of that. We’re not going to… we are not seeing that.

No, but that’s what the emails have been talking about. That’s what we’d been talking about all week. That’s why he doesn’t want to release the files. And to say that nobody cares is kind of absurd.

If the president is a pedophile, we should know about it, and people would care about that.

KATE BOLDUAN: No one is suggesting that President Trump is a pedophile.

The nobody cares element of it is part of the issue, which is basically the entire Trump cabinet had said that they wanted these files released.

ANGIE WONG: Yes.

KATE BOLDUAN: So that is the problem that they have now. I mean, you’ve got, you have the president saying that he wants to see an investigation.