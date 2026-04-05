Savannah Guthrie Shares Moving Easter Message Amid Personal ‘Season of Trial’

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Savannah Guthrie, who’s set to return to co-anchoring duties on The Today Show Monday, shared an emotional video message during a digital Easter gathering with a Manhattan church on Sunday.

Guthrie is coming off of a two-month absence where she dealt with the suspected abduction of her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson, AZ, home in February and despite doorbell camera video showing an alleged perpetrator, authorities have been unable to identify a suspect or gather enough information to lead to her whereabouts.

In her Easter message to Good Shepherd New York, Savannah admitted that this year’s holiday was bittersweet for her.

‘We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death, Savannah began. “But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death. These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment for most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

Savanna said she was taught that “Jesus, in his short life, experienced every single emotion that we humans can feel.”

But in her own “season of trial,” she said she has “questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel, this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld in those darkest moments.”

Guthrie continued:

But after Jesus died, after he breathed his last, what did he actually know on the cross? He cried out, “My God, my God. Why have you forsaken me?” That is the anguished cry of someone who does not know the answers. Where did his soul and his spirit go in those days in between? And what was he thinking? Did he think his time in the grave would be a day or two, or 1,000 years in the grave? Does his agony seem indefinite to him? That torment of uncertainty, the way indefinite pain can feel eternal. Perhaps he did know this feeling after all.

Watch her video message above.

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