Jake Tapper did not shy away from quoting President Donald Trump’s expletive-laden threat to Iran in a stunning moment on CNN Sunday.

At the outset of CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper quoted the president’s Truth Social post in which he threatened Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

“He has just threatened Iran in extraordinary graphic terms — giving the Iranian regime just over a day to either make a deal, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face hell,” Tapper said. “If your children are watching, be warned, the president did not use polite language.”

The CNN anchor proceeded to read the president’s post uncensored.

“‘Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one in Iran,'” Tapper said, quoting Trump. “‘There will be nothing like it. Open the fucking straight, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell. Just watch.'”

Tapper followed his reading of Trump posts by stating Trump could potentially be committing a war crime if he were to carry out his threat — a position many international law experts have taken in recent days.

“We should note that destroying civilian power infrastructure is generally considered to constitute a war crime under international law, though the president could argue that the infrastructure has dual use and also is utilized by Iran’s military,” Tapper said.

Watch above, via CNN.

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