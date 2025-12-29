Mark Levin Dubs ‘NUTS’ Marjorie Taylor Greene the Media’s ‘Useful Idiot’: ‘Get Lost Already’

Fox News host Mark Levin slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday over her support for Tucker Carlson and her split with President Donald Trump.

Levin’s recent crusade against prominent MAGA figures expanded to include Greene after her weekend post decrying the president’s focus on foreign policy.

“[Volodymyr] Zelensky today. [Benjamin] Netanyahu tomorrow. Can we just do America?” the congresswoman wrote, referencing Trump’s recent and upcoming meetings with the leaders of Ukraine and Israel.

Zelensky today.

Netanyahu tomorrow. Can we just do America? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2025

Levin, an avid supporter of military aid and an anti-isolationist, shot back at Greene, calling her “nuts.”

“MTG is NUTS. She rejects America as the # 1 superpower. No wonder the hate-America-DNC media is and isolationist right find her to be a useful idiot,” he wrote. “No wonder she loves Qatarlson and his denial of murder Islamist terrorists in our country and promotion of Sharia law. No wonder she trashes POTUS. Get lost already.”

MTG is NUTS. She rejects America as the # 1 superpower. No wonder the hate-America-DNC media is and isolationist right find her to be a useful idiot. No wonder she loves Qatarlson and his denial of murder Islamist terrorists in our country and promotion of Sharia law. No wonder… https://t.co/7Qets6YU0y — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 29, 2025

Levin dually criticized Greene’s recent support for Carlson, who the congresswoman said she was “proudly friends with” after the ex-cable news star caused an internet uproar by claiming he didn’t know any Americans who have been hurt by “radical Islam.”

The Fox host also hit Greene over her highly publicized split with President Trump, which led to the announcement of her resignation, effective January 2026.

Green and Levin have a long history of trading barbs, often over foreign policy. Over the summer, Greene called Levin a “raging psychopath.” Levin hit back hard, calling Greene a “bigot” and “disgusting antisemite.”

Levin has also recently come to blows with other prominent right-wing figures.

Last week, he dragged Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec for what Levin called Posobiec’s “repulsive deflective propaganda.” He also criticized the influencer’s association with “Fresh and Fit” podcast host Myron Gaines, who was recorded on video calling a pregnant woman a “fat f*cking Jew” at a Turning Point USA event.

Levin’s former colleague-turned-popular podcaster, Megyn Kelly, posted in defense of Posobiec, leading to a further squabble between Levin and Kelly.