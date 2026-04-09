Stephen Colbert Jokes That Trump Achieved One Key Objective With Iran War

Stephen Colbert seized on President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. had “met and exceeded” its objectives on Wednesday in Iran, conceding that the president has met one core goal: stopping coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Late Show host opened his show reflecting on how, after his incendiary threats to destroy Iran if his conditions were not met before his imposed deadline, the president had announced a last-minute deal.

“You’ll remember Trump had threatened to kill a 5,000-year-old civilization at 8:00 p.m. Eastern,” Colbert began. “But a little more than 1 hour before that deadline, Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.”

“Finally, the war was over for a bit,” he joked.

The comedian quipped that Trump “realized” Beatles icon John Lennon’s “dream” before running back a clip of his famous anti-war song “Give Peace a Chance” – changing the lyrics to: “All we are saying, is peace for two weeks.”

As the audience applauded and laughed, Colbert then pivoted to the president’s Truth Social post announcing the “double-sided ceasefire.”

“Aren’t all peace deals double-sided? I believe there’s a word for a single-sided ceasefire, and it’s murder,” he said.

Rounding on Trump’s explanation for ending the conflict, claiming that the U.S. had “already met and exceeded all Military objectives”, the comedian set up to needle the president – once again – on the topic he won’t drop.

“It’s true, this war reached all of its objectives,” the host quipped, before adding: “It’s been weeks since anyone mentioned the Epstein files.”

Watch above via CBS.

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