‘Mexican Spiderman’ Shares Wild Tale of Smashing Window With Bowling Ball to Escape Bay Area Mall Shooting



Cristian Rodriguez, the self-described “Mexican Spiderman,” shared a wild and detail-packed story about smashing a window with a bowling ball to help people escape from a Bay Area mall shooting on Friday night.

Rodriguez, in a video interview with La Voz News, the news outlet for De Anza Community College in nearby Cupertino, said his “natural human reaction” kicked in when he saw a “white boy” walk in who looked like a shooter; Rodriguez was at Bowlero, which is the building next to the Macy’s at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara where the shooting took place.

He said the people around him believed it was a prank until they heard the “pop, pop, pop!” of the gun. Rodriguez said chaos ensued, with people scrambling to flee the bowling alley.

“I remember, there was like, a lady, Asian lady, trying to hand me her kid. So I was like, what? Like, I’m trying to like, not get shot and not die,” Rodriguez said.

He continued:

I’m like, kicking the the window. I kicked it at least three times, like crazy kicks. I used to play soccer, so I could kick pretty hard. Nothing was working. I look around, I pick up the bowling ball, I like yank it and [the window] finally breaks. I tackle it on some football, you know, S-H-I-T. I don’t really like football, but then, as soon as it happened, everyone starts getting out of that window.

The reporter could then be heard asking him about the broken window.

“I hope I don’t get charged for it,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just a Mexican Spiderman at this point, right?”

Cristian Rodriguez, who was inside Bowlero at Westfield Valley Fair on Friday when the shooting began, said he smashed the same window shown in our earlier video with a bowling ball to help himself and others escape.#valleyfair #valleyfairshooting #blackfriday #shooting pic.twitter.com/4RdonvM6xN — La Voz News (@LaVozDeAnza) November 29, 2025

A user on X posted a picture of the smashed Bowlero window, which the LA Times later used in its coverage.

What it looks like now at Bowlero pic.twitter.com/LGJ7mTF3b0 — gs723 (@gs723) November 29, 2025

KRON 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area reported on Saturday the shooting injured three people; all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The CW Network affiliate reported the attack was believed by San Jose PD to be a gang-related shooting.

The La Voz News footage of Rodriguez animatedly describing the scene has more than 152,000 likes on Instagram.

Watch above, via the outlet’s X account.