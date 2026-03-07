MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Praises ‘My Old Buddy’ After Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Star Peter Doocy

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy and slammed President Donald Trump for attacking him at a White House event over a question Trump alled “stupid.”

Trump lashed out at Doocy as he took questions during a sports roundtable when Doocy asked him about reports the Russians are advising Iranians on how to target and kill Americans.

On Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host — who jousted with Doocy regularly during her tenure in the White House — defended her “old buddy” and slammed Trump’s “deranged flippancy”:

PSAKI: There is breaking news that Donald Trump has privately expressed serious interest in deploying U.S. troops on the ground inside of Iran. And that’s brand new reporting from NBC News, according to two U.S. officials, a former U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the conversations. That is a lot of people providing this information to NBC.

Trump has apparently discussed the idea of troops on the ground with both aides and Republican officials outside of the White House. And I just want you to think about that incredibly sobering news in the context of what we are seeing and hearing from this president publicly right now. Because today, the president who just launched the United States into a war with Iran just seven days ago, and who is now apparently expressing interest in sending U.S. ground troops into that war, which is, of course, the fear that millions of Americans, people with children, people with grandchildren have around the country.

Even as that’s going on, he hosted a roundtable for college sports officials today where he seemed, well, laser focused on how to fix what he called the mess of how college athletes are paid, and even to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, my old buddy Peter Doocy. The issue of how college athletes are paid did seem, well, kind of secondary to the all-out regional war Donald Trump started.

And so, Doocy asked Trump a question about reports that Russia is helping Iran target Americans, something that was in the newspapers this morning. And here’s how that one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS REPORTER: It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That’s an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here. But can I be honest? It’s just — I have a lot of respect for you. You’ve always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Is it? I mean, what a stupid question to be asking at this time. An easy problem compared to what we are doing here.

Again, you all just heard that. But Peter Doocy was asking him about a war in Iran that Trump started a week ago, and what they were doing there was meeting with college sports officials.

So, Trump gets a big laugh in the room. Maybe he wanted that and then starts lashing out at his own favorite network for asking a very legitimate question about, again, the war he just started just seven days ago, and that is so emblematic of the deranged flippancy with which Donald Trump has treated this war.