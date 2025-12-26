Nicki Minaj Deletes Instagram After Appearance With Erika Kirk

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj appears to have deactivated her Instagram account after backlash over her recent appearance alongside Erika Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday.

Fans began reporting that Minaj’s page was gone on Wednesday, with visitors to the account finding only the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Though Minaj had deactivated the account in the past– as recently as October– the backlash to her Turning Point appearance seems likely to have brought on this most recent step back. Multiple reports have claimed that the rapper lost upwards of 10 million followers in the days following the event.

Minaj was Kirk’s surprise guest of honor when she took the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, where she rattled off compliments about the Trump Administration, including calling President Donald Trump “handsome” and “dashing.”

In one especially awkward moment, Minaj referred to Vice President JD Vance as an “assassin.” Her ill-timed comment was made three months after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah in September.

“And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president. And when I say that—” Minaj said, before catching herself.

She then winced and held her left hand up to her mouth while closing her eyes, before going silent for the next 55 seconds as she appeared to collect herself. Kirk took the comment in stride and did her best to move past it quickly.

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine,” Kirk said.

Minaj had previously made complementary comments about Trump. Last month, she lauded a post from the president that highlighted violence against Christians in Nigeria– a position Trump recently doubled down on in his Christmas Day bombing of the country.

Minaj wrote that the president’s words made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.” She hit back strongly at fans who took issue with her support for Trump’s claims, writing to a fan who accused her of weaponizing religion to silence her gay fans that “you being gay couldn’t save me.”

The rapper has also been critical of several Democratic politicians in recent months, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Minaj on Sunday referred to the governor as “Newscum” — taking a page out of President Trump’s book.