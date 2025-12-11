Protester Dressed as Catholic Cardinal Interrupts Kristi Noem’s Opening Statement on Capitol Hill: ‘The Power of Christ Compels You!’

It was a real Exorcist moment on Capitol Hill on Thursday when a protester dressed up as a Catholic Cardinal rose among the spectators to scream at Homeland Security honcho Kristi Noem, “The power of Christ compels you!”

The Code Pink protester jumped up to his feet as Noem gave her opening statement before the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“The power of Christ compels you!” the protester shouted. “End deportations! The power of Christ compels you!”

Noem could be seen smirking as security surrounded the man and led him out of the room.

“Disruptions of Congressional business is a violation of law as a criminal offense under federal law,” committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) shouted after the protester. “Audience members are advised to take their seats and maintain order. The chairman may now ask Capitol Police to remove and arrest the persons creating the disturbance.”

A second protestor then shot up.

“Get ICE off our streets,” he yelled while clutching a sign. “Stop terrorizing our communities.”

Recent reports indicate President Donald Trump is preparing to fire Noem, but he shot down those rumors at the White House on Wednesday.

“We have a border that’s the best border in the history of our country,” Trump told reporters. “Why would I be unhappy with that? She’s fantastic, actually.”

