Karoline Leavitt Flames ‘Failing’ CNN for Refusing to Cover Trump’s Angel Families Event: ‘Doesn’t Fit the Left’s Narrative’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt flamed “failing” CNN for refusing to cover President Donald Trump’s event for angel families on Monday because it didn’t “fit the Left’s narrative.”

At the event, Trump honored the families of those killed by undocumented immigrants, like 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by a Venezuelan man.

Trump signed a proclamation Monday declaring February 22 “Angel Family Day,” “honoring two survivors and 62 individuals killed by illegal immigrants,” according to The New York Post. Riley was killed on February 22, 2024.”

While Fox News covered the event, CNN and MS NOW was covering the historic blizzard that shut down the northeast.

“@CNN is a total disgrace,” Leavitt wrote on social media. “President Trump hosted a powerful event honoring Angel Families who lost loved ones at the hands of illegal alien criminals and deadly drugs – but CNN refused to cover EVEN one second of it.”

Leavitt continued, “That’s because CNN doesn’t care about the victims of illegal alien crime. They pretend to be a news organization, but they refuse to cover anything that doesn’t fit the Left’s narrative.”

She added, “This is why CNN is failing and losing all of their viewership.”

. @CNN is a total disgrace. President Trump hosted a powerful event honoring Angel Families who lost loved ones at the hands of illegal alien criminals and deadly drugs – but CNN refused to cover EVEN one second of it. That’s because CNN doesn't care about the victims of… https://t.co/8jJIYmkGOB — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 23, 2026

White House communications director Steven Cheung piled on, writing, “Sickening and horrific that CNN and MSNOW are outright refusing to broadcast this powerful and moving event. It’s like they don’t care about victims and their families.”

Sickening and horrific that CNN and MSNOW are outright refusing to broadcast this powerful and moving event. It's like they don't care about victims and their families. https://t.co/Av5y70XSFu — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 23, 2026

Trump hit out at the media during his address to the families.

“The scourge of illegal immigration, let in by the past administration — millions and millions of people from jails, millions and millions of people from countries that we don’t want to know about. Drug dealers, murderers — 11,888 murderers were allowed into our country by the Biden administration,” Trump said. “These are the ‘Angel Families’ that we love. That for decades our government betrayed and our media totally ignored. I’ve seen it. When I first got involved with the Angel Families, I had a meeting. It was so sad and they got up and spoke, and the media turned off the cameras. They didn’t want to hear them. It was my first glimpse what was happening. These are sick people that cover stories like that or that don’t cover them, which is worse.”

The family members took turns praising Trump, with one parent saying, “And just know, President Trump, I want you to know, no matter what the fake media says about you, the American people love you and we will support you all the time.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!