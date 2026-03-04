Ben Shapiro blasted Megyn Kelly as a “coward” for her blaming him and others for the current conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel.

On The Ben Shapiro Show on Tuesday, Shapiro played a clip of Kelly on her own show talking about the multiple U.S. service members killed by an Iranian drone strike following the U.S. and Israel launching strikes against Iran, which have killed many of the country’s top government officials, including its supreme leader.

“No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said.

She declared this is “Israel’s war,” and she then blamed multiple staunch Israel supporters, like Shapiro, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Miriam Adelson, and Mark Levin, the last of whom was pushing President Donald Trump to strike Iran shortly before he actually did.

“Mark Levin wanted it. It’s his war. Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious,” Kelly said.

Shapiro called Kelly an “unbelievable coward” and suggested she is afraid to directly use the president’s name when criticizing the Iran situation, instead choosing to call out pundits like Levin. The Daily Wire founder also blasted Tucker Carlson, another critic of the current conflict and Israel’s government, for “cowardice.”

Shapiro said:

First of all, the ugly suggestion that Mark Levin is somehow a traitor to the United States, that it’s Israel’s war and Mark Levin wanted it because it’s Israel’s war, or I want it or Lindsey Graham or Miriam Adelson, really disgusting stuff, from Megyn Kelly, but predictable at this point. You know whose war this is? President Donald J. Trump’s war. He’s the president of the United States. He commands the United States military. She is such a coward. She is such an unbelievable coward. You don’t like President Trump? You don’t like what he’s saying? Just say his name, you coward, you unbelievable coward. Tucker and Megyn both, unbelievable cowardice. Say his name!

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

