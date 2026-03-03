Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) sounded the alarm on Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran, claiming that administration officials told lawmakers “that there are gonna be more Americans that are gonna die.”

Murphy spoke to the press after a closed door breifing surrounding the administration’s ongoing campaign in Iran. The senator said that Trump officials told lawmakers directly that they expected further American casualties due to the conflict.

“This is as serious as it gets. This is war and peace,” he said. “They told us in that room that there are gonna be more Americans that are gonna die, that they’re not gonna be able to stop these drones.”

Trump made a similar prediction on Sunday in a six-minute video message on Truth Social, praising U.S. soldiers who had already lost their lives in the conflict before claiming that there would be more to come.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” he said. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who also attended Tuesday’s Iran briefing, told the press that he, too, was fearful about further American casualties, claiming that after speaking to Trump officials, the possibility of American troops being sent to Iran seemed much more likely.

“I just want to say that I am more fearful than ever after this briefing that we may be putting boots on the ground and that troops from the United States may be necessary to accomplish objectives that the administration seems to have,” he said.

Trump has refused to rule out putting American troops on the ground in Iran, leading many in Congress to seek ways to restrict the president’s power to wage a longer-term conflict.

In his remarks to the press on Tuesday, Murphy urged a vote on a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act, which would require the administration to make a case for continued military action in Iran and face a vote in Congress after 60 days.

“We have to have a debate in the US Senate on an authorization of military force,” he said, adding that the vote “will likely fail.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Tuesday that the Senate would likely vote on the War Powers Act the following day.

Watch above via C-SPAN2.

