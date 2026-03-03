Fox News’ Dana Perino came to the defense of Hillary Clinton and warned Republicans they need to do better picking their “battles” following closed-door testimony by Clinton on convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday’s The Five, Perino said she understood why Clinton became irritated and stormed out of her recent hearing. Clinton became angry 80 minutes into the deposition after a photo of her in the room was leaked by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“I’m done with this! If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home,” Clinton said at the time, before storming out and later returning to finish the deposition.

Perino argued Clinton had every right to be upset by the photo, and she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were rightfully upset that they were not granted a public hearing, which they requested. While Bill Clinton had a relationship with Epstein, though he says he was never aware of his crimes, Hillary Clinton denied a direct relationship. She told reporters after her deposition that she’d been asked about everything from UFOs to conspiracy theories.

Perino said:

I don’t blame her for getting mad. The Clintons asks for a public hearing and they were denied a public hearing because [Republicans] wanted to do it behind closed doors because they were gonna get all of this great information. You can look at the tape, is there great information that came out? But if you leak a photo to social media because that’s more important to you than adhering to the rules, then yeah, you are going to get slapped down like that.

She also advised Republicans to put a little more thought into which “battles” they take on.

“For the Republicans, I would say there are a lot of problems in this country, pick your battles,” Perino said. “This isn’t one of them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

