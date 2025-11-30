‘Stay Tuned For Right After Thanksgiving!’ Kash Patel Says FBI Has ‘Numerous Options to Pursue’ On Dismissed Comey Case

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FBI Director Kash Patel warned on Saturday that he wasn’t quite done with the prosecution of his predecessor, James Comey, after a federal judge dismissed the perjury case against him.

The former FBI Director was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia at the end of September on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying under oath to Congress. The prosecutions came after President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his enemies, including Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Both Comey and James pleaded not guilty.

Last week, federal Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges against Comey and James on the basis that Trump’s hand-picked prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was not lawfully serving as an interim United States attorney.

The Justice Department is appealing the ruling.

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Patel told senior editor Jan Jekielek that the Trump administration had “numerous options to proceed” against Comey, “and we’re executing on all those options. So, we’re not done.”

When Jekielek asked for details, Patel said only, “I would say stay tuned for right after Thanksgiving and you’ll see multiple responses, in my opinion.”

Comey’s prosecution was fraught with prosecutorial mistakes, with the judge writing a scathing order, claiming Halligan’s errors may have put the case in jeopardy. Halligan served as Trump’s personal real estate attorney and had no experience as a prosecutor. She replaced Erik Siebert as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after he refused to prosecute Comey and James due to lack of evidence.

Ultimately, however, the judge ruled that Halligan “had no lawful authority to present the indictment” and granted the motion to dismiss the indictments without prejudice.

“Without prejudice” meaning the case can be refiled.

After the dismissal, Comey accused the prosecution of being “fundamentally un-American” and “based on malevolence and incompetence.”

Watch above via The Epoch Times.