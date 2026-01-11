The Mayor of Minneapolis scoffed at critics who believe he took the temperature too high following Wednesday’s fatal shooting in his city by an ICE agent.

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Kristen Welker pressed Mayor Jacob Frey (D) about the comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting.

“To ICE: Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis!” Frey said Wednesday. “We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt, families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized; and now, somebody is dead. That’s on you.”

Welker noted the nationwide protests against ICE in the wake of the shooting.

“Do you bear any responsibility as a local leader, Mayor Frey, to bring down the temperature right now?”

“Of course I bear responsibility to bring down the temperature, that’s part of my role as mayor,” Frey said — before defending his rhetoric.

“Protests here in Minneapolis are peaceful,” Frey said. “We had, I don’t know, 10,000 or so people that were protesting and marching yesterday. And virtually all of it was a very peaceful expression of First Amendment rights. And, you know, to those that are offended, I’m sorry I offended their delicate ears! But as far as who inflamed the situation, you know, I dropped an F bomb. And they killed somebody. I think the killing somebody is the inflammatory element here — not the F bomb which I’m sure we’ve all heard before.”

Earlier in the interview, Welker pressed Frey on whether he has faith the FBI will conduct a fair and accurate probe of the shooting.

“Will you accept the results of the FBI investigation, Mayor?” Welker asked.

“You know, if it was an FBI investigation that was done jointly with an investigation from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, we could have had some trust that there were entities and individuals at the table that were properly reviewing the evidence,” Frey said. “Look, I don’t know what the results of the investigation will be. I don’t know what the evidence behind the investigation will be other than of course the videos that we’ve all seen with our own two eyes. What I will say is there is deep mistrust because so many of the things that we are hearing are not true. You know, again obviously people can come to different conclusions and have different perspectives. But when there is debate about baseline facts like for instance: Did the ICE agent get run over? Guys, the answer is no. It didn’t happen.”

